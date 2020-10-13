WATCH: Gov. Ige to discuss pre-travel testing program ahead of Thursday launch

After being delayed for months, a much-touted traveler pre-testing program that authorities have said is a key step in rebooting the tourism industry will be launched Oct. 15, allowing trans-Pacific visitors to forgo a 14-day quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | October 13, 2020 at 1:17 PM HST - Updated October 13 at 1:17 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the state’s long-awaited pre-travel testing program, which is scheduled to launch on Thursday.

The press conference was also slated to include presentations by Lt. Gov. Josh Green, the new director of the Department of Health, Dr. Libby Char, and John De Fries, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

