Slow down! State to change speed limit on stretch of Pali Highway next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Be advised as you’re crossing the Koolau ― some speed limits are changing, state transportation officials say.
In a release issued Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said it was reducing the speed limit on Pali Highway in the Nuuanu area down to 30 miles per hour effective October 23.
The current speed limit is 35 miles per hour.
Officials say the changes will be enforced in both directions of the highway between Waokanaka Street and Jack Lane.
Signs in the area will also be replaced ― and it’s not the only traffic change coming to the area. State officials say raised crosswalks will also be added at the Pali Highway intersections of Ahipuu Street and upper Dowsett Avenue next month.
