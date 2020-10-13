Police seek suspects caught on video shooting arrow into cat on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police authorities in Honolulu are asking for the public’s help in identifying four individuals who are wanted as part of an animal cruelty investigation.
Late last month, police officials say, surveillance video from Sunset Elementary School showed four unidentified individuals on the school’s campus who were ‘holding flashlights and dragging a dead cat.’
Surveillance video also showed a female suspect carrying what appeared to be a compound bow, eventually shooting what authorities described as an ‘arrow-like object’ into the cat.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.