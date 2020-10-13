3 more Hawaii inmates in Arizona correctional facility test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three more Hawaii inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Public Safety said Monday.
The announcement comes after the state reported the first confirmed case of a Hawaii inmate at the facility on Friday.
All four inmates are now in isolation. Some 262 other inmates are in quarantine as a precaution.
On Friday, officials said that Saguaro confirmed that one of its staff tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result of contact tracing, the first COVID-19 positive Hawaii inmate was tested and moved to a medical isolation unit.
The facility nursing staff is doing daily temperature checks and monitoring inmates.
“The department is working with Saguaro to make sure all necessary precautions are taken to mitigate any potential spread of the virus,” said acting Public Safety Director Fred Hyun.
“Saguaro leadership has assured us that they are closely monitoring the inmates and have made the health and safety of the staff and inmates under their supervision their top priority.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.