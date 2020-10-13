Honolulu police release a sketch of a man wanted for sex assault

HPD released this sketch of the suspect Tuesday. (Source: HPD)
By HNN Staff | October 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM HST - Updated October 13 at 4:01 PM

Honolulu police are continuing their search for a suspect wanted in a sexual assault case.

Police released a sketch of the man on Tuesday. The alleged attack in Nuuanu happened inside a laundry room at 331 North Vineyard Boulevard. 

Sources say the alleged attack was inside building 11 around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The suspect fled the scene after the alleged assault.

Additional details are limited. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

