Honolulu police release a sketch of a man wanted for sex assault

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Honolulu police are continuing their search for a suspect wanted in a sexual assault case.
Police released a sketch of the man on Tuesday. The alleged attack in Nuuanu happened inside a laundry room at 331 North Vineyard Boulevard.
Sources say the alleged attack was inside building 11 around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 27.
The suspect fled the scene after the alleged assault.
Additional details are limited. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.