Hawaii sees 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 62 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health officials on Tuesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths.
Three of the fatalities were on Oahu and one was on Maui, officials said.
The official death toll of the virus in Hawaii now stands at 173.
The state also saw 62 new COVID-19 cases. Of the cases, 30 were on Oahu, 21 on Hawaii Island and 11 on Maui.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,576.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,068 total cases
- 9,643 released from isolation
- 830 required hospitalization
- 141 deaths
- 953 total cases
- 714 released from isolation
- 50 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 397 total cases
- 367 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 12 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
