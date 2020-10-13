Forecast: Light winds on the way, cold front with more rain due later in the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Textbook trade wind conditions will persist for today with a few minor windward showers.. The trades will become disrupted Tuesday night through at least Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. This is expected to bring a land and sea breeze pattern to the state, with showers favoring areas near the coast at night and island interiors during the afternoon and early evening hours. The first cold front of the season appears to push into the islands late in the week and over the weekend, potentially bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms, particularly over the western half of the state.