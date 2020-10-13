Driver in 2018 double-fatal crash scheduled to be sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman accused of a double-fatal crash in Makaha more than two years ago is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Honolulu police said Sierra Burns fatally struck 21-year-old Jonah Ragsdale and 23-year-old Daniel Mole in February 2018 as the friends were changing a tire on the side of Farrington Highway.
Witnesses reported seeing Burns drive off in a Volkswagen. When officers found her, they said she was passed out drunk in the car.
She accepted a plea deal and could face up to 10 years in prison.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.