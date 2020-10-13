Driver in 2018 double-fatal crash scheduled to be sentenced

Sierra Burns is accused in a double-fatal crash in Makaha in 2018. (Source: Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff | October 13, 2020 at 8:54 AM HST - Updated October 13 at 8:54 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman accused of a double-fatal crash in Makaha more than two years ago is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Honolulu police said Sierra Burns fatally struck 21-year-old Jonah Ragsdale and 23-year-old Daniel Mole in February 2018 as the friends were changing a tire on the side of Farrington Highway.

Witnesses reported seeing Burns drive off in a Volkswagen. When officers found her, they said she was passed out drunk in the car.

She accepted a plea deal and could face up to 10 years in prison.

This story will be updated.

