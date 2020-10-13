DLNR encourages hunting in Kauai’s Honopu Valley ahead of fence installation

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is encouraging hunting in Honopu Valley on Kauai’s Na Pali Coast.
The DLNR is trying to clear the area of hooved animals as crews build a fence to protect endangered plants and seabirds in a 250-acre section.
It’ll be a step-through style gate, so the public can still have access.
Hunters must obey all county rules and should click here for more details.
Construction is scheduled to start this month and is expected to be completed by March 2021.
