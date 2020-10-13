Cordeiro, Reed, Bethley, Ford named 2020 captains for UH football

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors announced their four captains for the 2020 season on Tuesday, as they prepare for their season opener against Fresno State.
Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, running back Miles Reed, defensive backs Khoury Bethley and Eugene Ford were voted by their peers to lead them into a season unlike any other.
Ford is the only Senior of the group, using his time in Manoa to grow into his new leadership role.
“Coming in you don’t even know what to expect, so just over the years i’ve grown with some of the guys that have been here.” Ford told reporters on Tuesday. “The opportunity is great, just take on that role, now the way I attack my day is much different as opposed to being an asset to the team, now i have to lead by example whether vocal or with my actions.”
With the cancellation of spring ball, then the postponement and eventual restart of the 2020 season, the reality of actually playing football in the fall is setting in for the California native.
“Understanding that we’re one week away from the first game.” Ford said. “From it being canceled to now we’re actually playing, all of that hard work is going to be able to be shown coming up next Saturday."
Next Saturday will also mark the start of Chevan Cordeiro’s role as the full time starting quarterback for UH, after sharing time with former UH quarterback Cole McDonald last year — making an impact when he did get in.
Cordeiro now has the keys to the offense and a captains patch on his jersey, something the Saint Louis graduate knows comes with a lot of responsibility, having grown up watching the 'Bows play as a kid.
“It’s an honor, just knowing that my teammates believe in me and I believe in them, they have my trust.” Cordeiro said. “Just being born in Hawaii, watching Hawaii football it means a lot, playing in front of my family, in front of the fans and having that stadium rocking when they can come, when it’s safe to come, but again it’s such an honor.”
Although Cordeiro has an expanded role this year, the Redshirt Sophomore’s approach to the season won’t change one bit.
“I’m just going to do me, just lead the team, just believe in my team like they believe in me.” Cordeiro said. “I’m not going to change a thing, I’m still going to lead by example, still going to lead the offense and basically I have their back and they have my back.”
UH has shifted their practices to begin preparing for their season opener at Fresno State, with a depth chart to be released in the coming days.
The Mountain West also announced their television schedule for 2020, with the Rainbow Warriors appearing twice on national television.
Game one, set for Friday October 30th, sees the 'Bows at Wyoming, battling it out for the Paniolo Trophy, while the other game is a rematch of last year’s Mountain West Championship, when Boise State takes a trip to Aloha Stadium on November 21st.
The other six UH games will be broadcasted locally on Spectrum.
