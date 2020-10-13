Civil defense siren testing to take place on Maui this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mid-month emergency civil defense siren testing will be happening on Maui this week.
Defense officials will be testing the sirens at various sites around the Valley Isle on Thursday and Friday. The will sound intermittently between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Residents in the following areas are being alerted to the testing, and may hear the sirens going off:
- Maalaea, Wailuku
- Pua’a Subdivision (Pu’unene), Kahului
- Kualano Subdivision (Pukalani), Kula
- Wailua Valley, Haiku
- Hamoa Beach, Hamoa
- Puamana, Lahaina
During the testing, technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens.
It’s a part of the state’s Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and installed at new locations around the islands.
If you hear a malfunctioning siren outside of pre-planned testing, you’re urged to contact the Maui Department of Emergency Management at (808) 270-7285.
