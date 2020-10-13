Another lawsuit filed against operator of Hilo veterans home

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another lawsuit has been filed against the outgoing operator of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.
The children of Vietnam veteran Lawrence Elton Akana are suing Utah-based Avalon Health Care.
The suit said the 70-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 9 and died nine days later.
Akana’s children said the facility failed to inform them of their father’s dire condition and only received two phone calls after he contracted the virus. The first was to let them know that Akana was fine and the second was telling them that he had died.
This is the third lawsuit filed against the veterans home, where 27 residents died of COVID-19. More than 100 people have tested positive so far.
Officials say there have been no new infections in the past week.
