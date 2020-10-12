Three days from implementation, details of state’s tourism relaunch still murky

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two weeks ago, in a session of the House Select Committee on Covid-19, Rep. Scott Saiki called out Gov. David Ige’s administration for its lack of clarity on plans to test travelers ahead of their arrival in an effort to re-launch the state’s tourism industry.
Three days before Hawaii is set to officially re-open, not much has changed.
“It is troubling that three days out we do not have a clear idea of what each county will be imposing, so that’s something that the governor should have confirmed weeks ago,” Rep. Saiki said Monday.
As Hawaii prepares to welcome back visitors, little is known about how exactly the re-launch is going to work. Effective Thursday, travelers with proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of arrival are exempt from the 14-day quarantine.
But Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Incident Commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara told the committee on Monday that Governor Ige is making an offer ― one that’s already been accepted by the Big island ― to let the counties add a second test for passengers upon arrival.
The counties, however, will have to both arrange those tests and pay for them ― which means just days out, there is still no cohesive plan for testing in Hawaii.
Regardless of what is or isn’t ready, state leadership has indicated that the October 15 reopening date will not be pushed back and that the business of tourism must resume.
“I’ve jokingly said sometimes you just got to turn on the hose to figure out where the leaks are, and I suspect this is gonna be the case,” said Hawaii Pacific Health CEO Ray Vara. “I think a lot of people have been working really hard checking all the boxes that they see in front of them that need to be checked. Clearly, we still have some gaps in understanding what the actual policy is going to be.”
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Monday he is still awaiting word from the Governor on the county’s proposal of a tiered-system for welcoming visitors, based on rolling case averages.
An announcement from the state on finalized travel protocols is expected sometime this week.
