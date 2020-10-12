Talk Story with McKenna Maduli is back for Season 2!

On this Talk Story Kau’elua premiere, we get an update from some familiar faces from Season One: Kumu Hula Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu, Singer/songwriter Anuhea, famed hula photographer Kim Taylor Reece, MMA fighter Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, and legendary singer Pōmaikaʻi Lyman on how they’ve spent their summer during a world-wide pandemic. This episode also features a virtual interview with Grammy nominated and island favorites the Common Kings, takes you to Hulali on the Red Carpet at the 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, makes you laugh with a hilarious skit featuring Josh Tatofi, and pays a special tribute to Kaulana Pakele and Willie K.