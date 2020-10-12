Talk Story with McKenna Maduli is back for Season 2!

McKenna Maduli, host and creator of the Emmy Award winning series Talk Story, welcomes us back for Talk Story Kau’elua – Season Two.
Hawai’i's only primetime variety show is back in your hale with a new style and fresh local content. Talk Story celebrates all things Hawaiian, featuring local celebrities in music, hula, fashion, culture, art, and so much more. This is where Hawai’i meets on Sundays at Sunset. This Season, McKenna welcomes her dad, bass player and multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning producer Kata Maduli into the Talk Story hale as her one-man band.
On this Talk Story Kau’elua premiere, we get an update from some familiar faces from Season One: Kumu Hula Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu, Singer/songwriter Anuhea, famed hula photographer Kim Taylor Reece, MMA fighter Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, and legendary singer Pōmaikaʻi Lyman on how they’ve spent their summer during a world-wide pandemic. This episode also features a virtual interview with Grammy nominated and island favorites the Common Kings, takes you to Hulali on the Red Carpet at the 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, makes you laugh with a hilarious skit featuring Josh Tatofi, and pays a special tribute to Kaulana Pakele and Willie K.
For More Information: @mckennamaduli, @academyofhawaiianarts, @anuheajams, @kimtaylorreece, @pomaikai.keawe.lyman, @ilimanator, @joshtatofimusic, @commonkings, @manaocompany, https://harahawaii.com/, https://williek.com/
