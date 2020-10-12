Talk Story says Aloha to Hawaiian music legends Kaulana Pakele and Willie K.

Kaulana’s son, Dillon Pakele, shares how he is planning to continue his father’s legacy. When asked how it felt to be on the stage at the Hoku’s performing with Mana’o Company, Dillon says: “It just brings back so much memories for me. Literally this time last year, we went to the Hoku’s for/ with my dad for the first time. So it was really hard to be here, but it was good to honor dad.” Dillon brought with him his dad’s guitar that some of Hawai’i's favorite songs has been written on. When asked about what he hopes that his father’s legacy could bring for generations to come, Dillon says: “The most important thing to me about Dad wasn’t even his music, it was the way he treated people and he carried love no matter where he went. So for me, it’s important to carry that and put love into anything you do. Not just the music, just making people feel special. That’s what Dad was good at, so that’s what I plan to carry on.”