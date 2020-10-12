Talk Story: Hulali on the Red Carpet at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards

McKenna Maduli, host and creator of the Emmy Award Winning series Talk Story, takes you behind the scenes at the 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Hulali on the Red Carpet. She Talks Story with some of Hawai’i’s best musicians about fashion, big nominations, and what lies at the heart of it all. This segment features never seen before Red Carpet moments with Ei Nei, Kimié Miner, Roman De Peralta, Kupu Dalire-Na’auao, Natalie Ai Kamauu, and Izik.
The Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) will host the 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, will be filmed without an audience and on location on O’ahu and Maui. Hawai’i's Biggest Night in Music will be broadcast on KHNL on Saturday, October 10th.
Committed to celebrating the 43rd annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and honoring this year’s awardees, HARA will host the event in compliance with COVID-19 mandates including pre-recorded musical performances and acceptance speeches. Music fans will also have the opportunity to watch the celebration streamed on HARA’s Facebook page and online at Hawai’i News Now.
HARA’s mission is to preserve, protect, promote, foster and advance Hawai’i's recording industry and the music of Hawai’i.
The Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards trace their origins to 1978 and KCCN-AM Radio, then the world’s only all-Hawaiian music radio station.
The Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts also directs programs to promote quality and growth in the recording and music industries in Hawai’i. In conjunction with Tropical Music, Inc., Hawai’i state universities and colleges, the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts awards scholarships annually.
