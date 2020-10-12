Talk Story: Hulali on the Red Carpet at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards

McKenna Maduli, host and creator of the Emmy Award Winning series Talk Story, takes you behind the scenes at the 43rd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Hulali on the Red Carpet. She Talks Story with some of Hawai’i’s best musicians about fashion, big nominations, and what lies at the heart of it all. This segment features never seen before Red Carpet moments with Ei Nei, Kimié Miner, Roman De Peralta, Kupu Dalire-Na’auao, Natalie Ai Kamauu, and Izik.