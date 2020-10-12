Talk Story: Hulali on the Red Carpet at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards with Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett , Tracie Lopes, and Josh Tatofi

McKenna is also joined on the Red Carpet by Kumu Hula Tracie Ka'ōnohilani (Farias) Lopes. Tracie, who won the title of Miss Aloha Hula 1994, is currently an Instructor of Hawaiian Language at the Hawai’i Pacific University, and Kumu Hula along with her husband Dr. R. Keawe Lopes of halau Ka Lā 'Ōnohi Mai o Ha’eha’e. McKenna talks with Tracie about growing up going to the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and the special memories that were made. Lopes shares the difficulties that this pandemic has brought to the hula community, “It’s been difficult because we as hula people, and just as human beings in general, we want to hug, and we want to feel, and we want to see each other.” Tracie and her husband led their halau to perform at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards to Josh Tatofi’s song ‘For the Lāhui’. When asked why it was so important to do this mele, Tracie shares with McKenna: “For the Lāhui', when I heard that song, it just brought out all kinds of different emotions in me and in everybody. Everybody was singing it.”