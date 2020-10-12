State reports just 42 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number since July

State reports just 42 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number since July
Lab testing / file image (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | October 12, 2020 at 12:08 PM HST - Updated October 12 at 12:08 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Monday reported just 42 new COVID-19 cases and no new fatalities.

The number of new cases is the fewest reported in a single-day count since July 27, when 28 new cases were reported.

Of the new cases, 37 were on Oahu and five on Hawaii Island.

The official death toll of the virus in Hawaii remains at 169.

That figure does not include 22 coronavirus-related fatalities on the Big Island that have occurred in recent weeks and are still being reviewed.

The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,514.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 12,068 total cases
  • 9,643 released from isolation
  • 830 required hospitalization
  • 141 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 953 total cases
  • 714 released from isolation
  • 50 required hospitalization
  • 15 deaths

Maui County

  • 397 total cases
  • 367 released from isolation
  • 56 required hospitalization
  • 12 deaths

Kauai

  • 59 total cases
  • 58 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 37 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

This story will be updated.

