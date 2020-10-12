State reports just 42 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number since July

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Monday reported just 42 new COVID-19 cases and no new fatalities.
The number of new cases is the fewest reported in a single-day count since July 27, when 28 new cases were reported.
Of the new cases, 37 were on Oahu and five on Hawaii Island.
The official death toll of the virus in Hawaii remains at 169.
That figure does not include 22 coronavirus-related fatalities on the Big Island that have occurred in recent weeks and are still being reviewed.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,514.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,068 total cases
- 9,643 released from isolation
- 830 required hospitalization
- 141 deaths
- 953 total cases
- 714 released from isolation
- 50 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 397 total cases
- 367 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 12 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
