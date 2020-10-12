Public has two more weeks to provide input for proposed UH Hilo telescope

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public has two more weeks to participate in a virtual open house hosted by the University of Hawaii at Hilo to learn about the university’s proposed 28-inch educational telescope at Halepohaku, the mid-level facility on Mauna Kea.
The educational telescope and remotely-operated dome, if constructed, will be available to UH students, faculty members and the community and is intended to replace the Hoku Kea telescope that is currently being decommissioned.
School officials say the new telescope will train students from across the UH system in modern observational techniques, provide opportunities for undergraduate research, and allow users to gain experience in telescope operations.
The month-long virtual open house runs through October 26 and provides information on the proposed telescope, the proposed site, and a tentative project timeline.
“We want this to be as open and transparent as possible and public feedback is key in our stewardship of UH managed lands on Maunakea,” said UH Hilo Chancellor Bonnie Irwin. “This teaching telescope will be a tremendous educational tool for our students, and the wider community, to engage in hands-on, world-class research.”
According to the university’s proposal, the decommissioning of Hoku Kea will be completed in 2023 and the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory to be completed in 2022.
To submit public review, feedback and comments, visit the virtual open house website here.
