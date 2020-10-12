Oahu’s largest road test site temporarily relocating due to rail construction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s largest road test site will be moving on Monday due to Honolulu rail construction.
Road test services from the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center will now be at Sheridan Community Park for the time being.
The city said the move was necessary to prevent traffic congestion.
Only the drivers road test will move to this new location. The written tests and state identification card services will remain at the Kapalama office.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Until the end of the year, it will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The city conducts 130 road tests a day with 13 examiners.
