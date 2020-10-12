1 man displaced after flames destroy a Kauai home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Kapaa over the weekend.
Around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from multiple stations were called out to a home on Kumole Street in Kapaa. They arrived to find the single-story home fully engulfed in flames.
The on-duty battalion chief and firefighters from the Fire Prevention Bureau also responded.
Officials say one man made it out of the home uninjured.
By noon, the fire was brought under control.
The cause is under investigation and damage was totaled at $225,000. It is considered to be a total loss.
No other information was immediately available about potential arrests tied to the case.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.