Kailua brewing company ordered to shutdown calls for more transparency from liquor commission

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kailua business is asking for more transparency from the Honolulu Liquor Commission after being ordered to shut down for 24 hours.
Lanikai Brewing Company was ordered to shut down for 24 hours by the liquor commission Friday evening for violating the mayor’s emergency order and failing to operate as a restaurant.
The owner of the brewing company, Steve Haumschild feels their venue is being unfairly targeted.
He said the investigator told him they were not in compliance because food was served about 20 minutes after beer was delivered.
Haumschild adds that he is not aware of the rule and is still unclear with how they’re falsely acting as a restaurant when 51% of their sales on Friday were food.
“I’m very frustrated, all we’re trying to do is act compliant we’re trying to figure out what we need to do to open in this challenging business landscape," said Haumschild. "And we’re ghosted on every single time that we’re asked for more information,”
In June, the liquor commission issued a warning for the brewing company for not serving meals in violation of the emergency order.
But a follow-up inspection found that they complied.
Under the order a bar is defined as, “establishments that are primarily engaged in the serving of alcoholic beverages for consumption by guests on the premises regardless of whether food is served.”
The Honolulu Liquor Commission said they are unable to comment on the details or merits of any violation before the commission.
