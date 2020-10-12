HNN panel discussion airing Monday to focus on state’s tourism restart

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Monday night, Hawaii News Now will present another episode in a series of panel discussions on the coronavirus pandemic.
“Coronavirus Pandemic: The Tourism Test” features a discussion with visitor industry leaders and healthcare experts who talk about the challenges, dangers and benefits of reopening the Hawaiian Islands to visitors during the middle of a pandemic.
The panelists involved in Monday’s presentation, which airs Monday at 7 p.m. on KGMB and K5, are:
- Peter Ingram, the president and chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines.
- Sherry Menor-McNamara, the president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.
- Mufi Hannemann, the president and chief executive officer of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.
- Eric Gill, the financial secretary and treasurer of UNITE HERE Local 5.
- Dr. Darragh O’Carroll, the state director for COVID Care with Premier Medical Group.
This week, tourism is set to restart in Hawaii, after multiple delays. Some are glad to see the state’s primary economic driver return, as local businesses struggle and thousands remain unemployed.
But others are worried that tourists will bring more virus infections into our community, just weeks after a spike in cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals on Oahu.
In addition to airing Monday night at 7 p.m. on KGMB and K5, the panel discussion will also air on Facebook and stream on Hawaii News Now’s Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire apps.
