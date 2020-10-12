Forecast: Classic trade winds for one day before the winds drop off later this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The remnants of former tropical cyclone Marie moved through the state yesterday and today. A more typical trade wind pattern will briefly return tonight and Tuesday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas. The trades will become disrupted Tuesday night through at least Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. This is expected to bring a land and sea breeze pattern to the state, with showers favoring areas near the coast at night and island interiors during the afternoon and early evening hours. The first cold front of the season appears to push into the islands late in the week into next weekend, potentially bringing some more beneficial rain to the island chain. We definitely need the rain with many spots facing drought conditions.