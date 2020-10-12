DOE finalizing transition plan to phase out controversial distance learning program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As public school students returned to their classrooms, both virtually and in person on Monday, the DOE continued discussions about their distance learning platform.
Monday marked the start of second quarter for students and teachers.
Acellus, the program the DOE has used for distance learning, has stirred up controversy.
Superintendent Christina Kishimoto sent a letter home to parents this week saying the department reviewed the program and found it to be inconsistent in “quality and rigor.”
Parents previously criticized the program saying it contained racist and incorrect content.
The DOE says it is finalizing a transition plan for students who will continue distance learning. Details will be released during a board meeting on Thursday.
“It is clear this issue has caused disruption, and for that we apologize. We are working to move forward in a manner that supports our students in the least disruptive manner possible,” Dr. Kishimoto’s letter to parents said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.