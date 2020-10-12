Common Kings Talk Story about studio time, family, and their latest hit: Happy Pill

McKenna Maduli takes us virtually to LA to catch up with Common Kings.
With a sound that has become very familiar here in the islands, the Common Kings have taken their music all around the world. Hailing from a variety of birthplaces across the South Pacific, united in Southern California’s Orange County, the Common Kings have represented their Polynesian Culture to the fullest.
Taumata Grey, Ivan Kirimaua, Jerome Taito, and Jr. King Maliga make up this Grammy nominated reggae group, and now millions of fans are downloading and streaming their music. These four began recording in 2011, after releasing two EPs in 2013, both of which were Top Ten hits on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. They toured New Zealand and Australia as a support act on Justin Timberlake’s: The 2020 Experience World Tour in 2014. The Common Kings also opened up for local boy Bruno Mars at his series of sold out concerts at the Aloha Stadium in 2018. With hits like ‘Alcoholic’, ‘Wade in Your Water’, ‘Champion’, their energy and talent are undeniable, and the best part is they are also connected to our 'āina and have lifted their voices to causes close to Hawai’i.
About: Common Kings' style and music is a collection of inspirations orchestrated into an array of head rocking beats, feel good vibes, and emotional fever. Their crazy, fun-loving attitude compliments Common Kings' live sound, producing phenomenal hits with rock, reggae, and island influences. These influences originate from each band members love for various genres, and widespread knowledge of music.
The majority of Common Kings were born in the South Pacific, and raised in Orange County, California. Growing up with households full of colorful personality and vibrant passions for music, Common Kings' members naturally grew up forming individual musical paths. This musical journey involved mimicking and listening to artists such as Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder, George Benson, Jim Croce, Michael Jackson, The Who, Led Zepplin, Gypsy Kings, Earth Wind and Fire, Bob Marley and more. The culmination of these musicians explains exactly who the Common Kings are.
Where everything comes to a point is through lead singer Sasualei “Jr King” Maliga. Jr King is perhaps one of the most powerfully impressive vocalists amongst today’s leading artists. Born with this untrained raw-talent, Jr King’s singing ability seems boundless, as he amazes listeners with a wide range of belting notes and soulful passion. His humble demeanor off-stage needs no introduction as to when the band is rocking out on-stage creating a young, wild, and free atmosphere.
For more information: www.commonkings.com, @commonkings
