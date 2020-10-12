Common Kings Talk Story about studio time, family, and their latest hit: Happy Pill

Taumata Grey, Ivan Kirimaua, Jerome Taito, and Jr. King Maliga make up this Grammy nominated reggae group, and now millions of fans are downloading and streaming their music. These four began recording in 2011, after releasing two EPs in 2013, both of which were Top Ten hits on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. They toured New Zealand and Australia as a support act on Justin Timberlake’s: The 2020 Experience World Tour in 2014. The Common Kings also opened up for local boy Bruno Mars at his series of sold out concerts at the Aloha Stadium in 2018. With hits like ‘Alcoholic’, ‘Wade in Your Water’, ‘Champion’, their energy and talent are undeniable, and the best part is they are also connected to our 'āina and have lifted their voices to causes close to Hawai’i.