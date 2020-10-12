After 40 years, the Honolulu Club is closing its doors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-time Honolulu gym and wellness center is closing its doors for good — another victim of the economic fallout brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Honolulu Club is closing for good after 40 years in business.
In addition to providing workout space, the gym, which is located across the Blaisdell Center, served as a networking club.
The company suspended operations on March 19, but reopened during the summer.
When the latest round of rules and regulations were put in place and gyms were ordered to close, they stopped again in August and haven’t been open since.
Members got a letter about the closure on Monday.
It said in part, “The Honolulu Club has been about more than fitness — we’ve been about family. You have been our extended ‘ohana, and the camaraderie we’ve created together within our club will live with us always. Mahalo nui loa.”
The letter added that when the club was founded, it had a primary focus of offering space for racquetball players.
