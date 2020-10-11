Waianae man triumphs in Wet ‘n’ Wild’s 2nd annual pizza eating contest

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven minutes. How many slices of pizza could you chomp down?
For Wainane’s Rayburn Souza-Graff, the answer was 12 slices, which was enough for him to win Wet ’n’ Wild’s second annual pizza eating contest.
He was among 10 competitors selected to duke it out in the socially distant contest on Saturday.
For snarfing the slices of Little Caesar’s pizza, he won a prize pack valued at over $1,000. It included four 2021 Big Kahuna Season Passes and one VIP cabana certificate.
Another lucky park guest, Alfred Nakau of Waianae, didn’t have to work so hard for his prize. He won vacation giveaway, all expenses paid for two, to Las Vegas, or any other major city in California in 2021.
The festivities kicked off a three-day weekend for many as the park will be open on Monday, which is Columbus Day.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.