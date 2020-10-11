Ready for a scare? A twisted drive-thru horror show just opened at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s first ever drive-thru haunted house opened this weekend, offering up some twisted scenes and blood-curdling screams.
“We just wanted to find a way because there’s not a lot of things to do right now. So we wanted to find something fun that was extremely safe that you can enjoy from the seat of your car and we just thought, ‘What about a haunted drive thru?’” organizer Allie Morales said.
It’s a good scare for for a good cause. The spookfest is serving as a fundraiser for Habilitat Hawaii, an organization that helps people overcome substance abuse and addiction.
The pandemic forced them to cancel their annual Luau, so instead, they thought up the haunted horror attraction. The theme: “Dead End: The Asylum.”
“When you go to each station, you’ll pull up. You’re directed to put your car in park, your emergency brake off, and windows are rolled up. And then from there, the scene will begin and they’ll do that six different times in six different scenes,” Morales said.
It opened to families on Friday night, and there was no shortage of genuine fear, organizers said.
“Last night was really fun to watch. We definitely got the same reaction, they’re screaming, they’re scared and it’s really nice to see the residents. They worked really hard to put this together to help raise money for themselves and for other people who are trying to get scholarships,” Morales added.
The twisted scenes include morgues, bloody guts roasting, and of course — demented clowns.
“So it’s super exciting to see people drive through, to see them terrified and just enjoying themselves.”
Habilitat may have just created a new hit that will bring in money for what they do. The haunted drive-thru attraction is sold out for now, but the group is considering adding more showtimes to accommodate Hawaii thrill seekers.
“This is a big accomplishment for them. This is the first time Hawaii’s done anything like this.”
