Maui officer accused of soliciting sex from women he met on the job indicted

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A U.S. Attorney has indicted a former Maui police accused of harassing women by sending them suggestive messages to solicit sex.
Maui prosecutors initially decided not to charge Brandon Saffeels last year when the feds began a probe into the case. But now, the former officer faces a single wire fraud charge for allegedly abusing his power.
In 2019, Hawaii News Now reported that officer Saffeels allegedly attempted to solicit sex from a woman he had come into contact with while on the job.
The woman -- who was one of several victims who later came forward -- claimed he started sending her inappropriate messages to her cell phone after their initial encounter.
Saffeels is accused of offering to throw testimony in a drunk driving case in exchange for her going over to his house.
Court documents also say he tried to conceal his misconduct by lying to federal law enforcement officers who questioned him.
At least one victim says his misconduct dates back to at least January 2018.
Saffeels will likely be offered a plea deal.
This story may be updated.
