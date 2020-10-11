Josh Tatofi scoops top honors in 2020 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards wasn’t the traditional show in the sense that there was no live audience gathered at the Hawai’i Convention Center.
But there definitely was no shortage of talent, Hawaiian music, hula and aloha.
The show — which was pre-taped mainly at the Hawai’i Theatre with some performances recorded on neighbor islands — aired Saturday night on KHNL and K5. The winners were kept secret until each category was announced, meaning the nominees found out who won alongside the fans watching.
The big awards of the night went to some of the most recognizable names in modern Hawaiian music. Josh Tatofi scooped five wins including Album of the Year for Ua Kui A Lawa, Hawaiian Single of the Year for Melia, Favorite Entertainer, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Island Music Album.
Kū Ha’aheo e Ku’u Hawai’i composed by Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong was a musical undertaking that brought together various musical artists from across the state. It won Hawaiian Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year.
Female Vocalist of the Year went to singer and former Miss Aloha Hula Natalie Ai Kamauu, while the Maui men of Nā Wai 'Ehā secured the win for Group of the Year, Hawaiian Music Album of the Year, and Hawaiian Language Performance Award for their album Lovely Sunrise.
At the end of the night, one tradition remained: The artists joined together from their own homes and studios to sing Hawaii Aloha.
Below is a full list of winners:
Album of the Year: Ua Kui A Lawa by Josh Tatofi (Rockwall Records) Josh Tatofi and Kapena De Lima, producers
EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year: Higher by Kamuela Kahoano (Green Light Go HI Productions)
Hawaiian EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year: Hiki Mai E Ka Lā by Kenneth Makuakāne (Makuakāne Music)
Single of the Year: Desecration by Ekolu (Waiehu Records)
Hawaiian Single of the Year: Melia by Josh Tatofi (Rockwall Records)
Music Video of the Year: Hawai’i 78 – Song Across Hawai’i by Mana Maoli Collective (No Label)
Hawaiian Music Video of the Year: Kū Ha’aheo e Ku’u Hawai’i by Various Artists (Kanaeokana)
Instrumental Composition of the Year (Composer’s Award): Cyril’s Mele by Jeff Peterson from Ka Nani O Kī Hō'alu, The Beauty of Slack Key, Jeff Peterson, composer. (Peterson Productions)
Song of the Year: Kū Ha’aheo e Ku’u Hawai’i by Various Artists from Kuha’o Maunakea. Hinaleimoana Wong, composer. (Kanaeokana)
Female Vocalist of the Year: Natalie Ai Kamauu for 21°N 158°W. (Keko Records)
Male Vocalist of the Year: Josh Tatofi for Ua Kui A Lawa (Rockwall Records)
Group of the Year: Nā Wai 'Ehā for Lovely Sunrise (NWE Records)
Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year: Ei Nei for Hui! (Ei Nei)
Alternative Album of the Year: &Bougainvillea by Izik (Zeo Music)
Anthology of the Year: 20 Year Anniversary ‘Timeless’ by Ekolu (Waiehu Records) Lukela Keala & Kapena De Lima, Producers
Compilation Album of the Year: Hawaiian Lullaby by Various Artists (Haku Records) Kimié Miner and Imua Garza, Producers
Contemporary Album of the Year: Kū Kia’i Mauna Together We Rise by Hāwane Rios (Religion Records A&C)
Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year: Feel At Home by Kala’e Camarillo (No Label)
Hawaiian Music Album of the Year: Lovely Sunrise by Nā Wai 'Ehā (NEW Records)
Hawaiian Slack Key Album of the Year: Ka Nani O Kī Hō'alu, The Beauty of Slack Key by Jeff Peterson (Peterson Productions)
Hip Hop Album of the Year: Kuleana by Thomas Iannucci (No Label)
Instrumental Album of the Year: Kauaheahe by Kenneth Makuakāne (Makuakāne Music)
Island Music Album of the Year: Ua Kui A Lawa by Josh Tatofi (Rockwall Records)
Jazz Album of the Year: Renditions by Maggie Herron (Herron Song Records)
Metal Album of the Year: III by Storm (Tin Idol Productions)
R&B Album of the Year: S.O.U.L. Songs of Unexpected Life by Kamaka Camarillo (No Label)
Reggae Album of the Year: Sense of Purpose by Maoli (Awong Entertainment)
Religious Album of the Year: Ho’onani Kākou Iā Ia by Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (No Label)
Rock Album of the Year: Love and Lightning by Lightning Larry Dupio (No Label)
Favorite Entertainer of the Year: Josh Tatofi
ADJUDICATED AWARDS
Hawaiian Language Performance Award: Lovely Sunrise by Nā Wai 'Ehā (NWE Records)
Haku Mele Award (Composer’s Award): Nā Pu’uwai Haokila by Zachary Lum from Kuha’o Maunakea, Various Artists (Kanaeokana)
General Engineering Award: Kapena De Lima for Island Beyond the Stars by Pena Bu (Bu Roc Records)
Hawaiian Engineering Award: Bob St John for Island Style 'Ukulele 3 by Various Artists (Neos Productions)
International Album Special Recognition Award: Ka’apuni by Kaulana (Kaulana Entertainment)
Graphics Award: Wailani Artates and Kumu Micah Kamohoali’i for Kalawai’anui by Amy Hānaiali’i (Ua Records)
Liner Notes Award: Kalikolihau Paik and Puakea Nogelmeier for Ka Lei Moana by Kūpaoa (Hulu Kūpuna Productions)
