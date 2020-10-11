Forecast: More showers, higher humidity and lighter winds ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will increase through Monday night as moisture associated with the remnants of former tropical cyclone Marie move east to west through the island chain. An upper level low just to the northwest could add some instability and increase the chance for pockets of brief heavy rain for Oahu and Kauai. The lighter winds and increased moisture will also increase humidity levels. The area of moisture should move out to the west Tuesday.
Looking ahead, winds are forecast to become light and variable Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front, which is expected to reach the islands sometime around Thursday or Friday. There’s still uncertainty over how far the front will push over the state, but there’s a chance it could linger over the western islands for a few days. We’ll know more on the exact time frame as it gets closer.
Surf is expected to remain on the smaller side for the next several days. There is a small NNW swell that will linger through Thursday, with a larger short-period swell expected Friday through Sunday. South shores will see continued background swell energy. East shores will have the usual short-period surf, which will likely decrease with the trade winds.
