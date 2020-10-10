Sunday sunshine to give way to showers by Monday

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will decrease a bit Sunday as a surface trough -- the remnants of former tropical cyclone Marie -- approaches the state from the east. Most areas should have sunshine during the afternoon, but by Sunday night the trough will cause the winds to decrease, with increasing showers and humidity. There’s an upper level disturbance to the northwest that will also bring the chance of brief heavy downpours Monday for the western end of the state.
Winds will become light and variable on Wednesday with afternoon sea breezes, which will set up the chance for clouds and pop-up showers for leeward areas. Looking further ahead, we’re tracking a cold front to the northwest which could become the first one of the season to move through the islands. That’s expected sometime in the Thursday through Saturday time period. A more specific timeline will shape up as we get closer.
At the beach, surf along north and west-facing shores will bump up a bit with a short period north-northwest swell arriving Sunday. South shores could also see a small swell, but we also have the last day of the monthly box jellyfish influx on Oahu. Lighter trade winds will also mean smaller surf for east-facing shores.
