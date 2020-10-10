2 more COVID-19 fatalities reported Saturday; 73 new infections statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are 73 new COVID-19 cases to report across Hawaii on Saturday with two additional fatalities.
Majority of the new cases were on Oahu, with several more on Hawaii Island. Maui County and Kauai reported no new infections.
Both of Saturday’s fatalities were patients on Oahu.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,371. The state said 2,490 cases remain “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The official death toll of the virus in Hawaii stands at 168.
That figure does not include 22 coronavirus-related fatalities on the Big Island that have occurred in recent weeks and are still being reviewed.
So far, 929 people have required hospitalization while 10,713 people have been released from isolation. The state also removed two cases from previous counts due to updated information.
As of Friday, the seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii was 100.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 11,954 total cases
- 9,600 released from isolation
- 822 required hospitalization
- 140 deaths
- 924 total cases
- 690 released from isolation
- 48 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 397 total cases
- 365 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 12 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 36 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
