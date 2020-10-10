HPD searching for suspect after early morning stabbing in Iwilei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the suspect in a Iwilei stabbing that took place early Saturday morning.
EMS and police responded to Dillingham Boulevard fronting the Jack in the Box after receiving a report of a man who appeared to have been assaulted around around 1 a.m.
EMS described the 24-year-old man’s injuries as “stab and slash type wounds” to the back of his head and upper back.
Details on the male suspect weren’t available. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.
Honolulu police have initiated a second-degree attempted murder investigation, which is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should contact Honolulu police.
This story may be updated.
