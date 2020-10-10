Here’s how to watch the 43rd annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards show

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 43rd annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards are going virtual.
Like every other major Hawai’i event this year, the prestigious awards show wasn’t able to be held in its usual Hawai’i Convention Center venue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But that isn’t stopping the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts from recognizing the musical talents of those in the Hawaiian music industry.
The pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. online with the awards show to follow at 7 p.m. online and on KHNL.
[Watch online at the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts website, their Facebook page, and on HawaiiNewsNow.com]
Organizers say this is the first year in its 43-year history the event isn’t being celebrated in front of a live audience.
“The last seven months have proved just how fragile our industry really is,” said Amy Hānaiali’i, president of Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts. "It’s also been a reminder of the power of music to heal, bring community together and most of all – have fun. We’re so appreciative of our sponsors who wouldn’t let us pass up this pandemic stop us from celeb
The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards are often called the Grammys of Hawaiian music. The recognize the best of local music production from singers, to musicians and sound engineers.
Viewers can also expect moving tributes to music icons we lost in the last year like Willie K. and Ioane Burns.
