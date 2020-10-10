Hawaii Island police investigating overnight stabbing in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Hilo Friday night.
Police officers were sent to the Long’s Drugs parking lot off Pauahi Street around 7:30 p.m.
There they found a 26-year-old man bleeding from the chest. He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.
Police believe the incident happened near the Hawaii County buildings.
Any witnesses are being asked to come forward by calling police at 935-3311.
So far, no arrests have been made.
