Election officials run tests of ballot machines ahead of the general

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ballots for the 2020 general election have already began popping up in the mailboxes of voters across the nation and here in Hawaii.
With the election just over three weeks away, local election officials are preparing for the big day to ensure ballot counting runs smoothly.
Official observers tested voting machines on Oahu Saturday morning. Neighbor island machines were tested this past week.
Members of various political parties and organizations were in attendance to help to make sure each device was working properly.
Election officials say there are several key dates you’ll want to keep in mind when casting your vote.
“You can still vote in person if you choose to. That’s starting Oct. 20. We have eight Voter Service Center locations statewide and that runs all the way up until Election Day, Nov. 3rd, 7 p.m.,” Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said.
“If you’re going to mail in your ballot, don’t wait,” Nago added. “If you are going to choose to mail your ballot back, do it by the 27th, otherwise go to a place of deposit, or go to a Voter Service Center and drop it off.”
When returning your ballot make sure it is marked correctly and the envelope is signed. And just like the primary election, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
If it’s even a second late, it won’t be accepted.
A full list of Voter Service Centers can be found by clicking here. Individual counties have also set up their ballot drop boxes.
