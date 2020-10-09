State reports 155 new COVID-19 cases; 2 fatalities on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 155 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 45 on the Big Island, and two additional fatalities.
In addition to the cases on the Big Island, there were 109 on Oahu and one diagnosed out-of-state.
Meanwhile, both of the new fatalities were reported on Oahu.
The official death toll of the virus in Hawaii stands at 166. That figure does not include more than a dozen fatalities on the Big Island in recent weeks that authorities say are coronavirus-related.
The state has acknowledged it is still working to review those deaths.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,300. The state said 2,649 cases remain “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 11,896 total cases
- 9,560 released from isolation
- 805 required hospitalization
- 138 deaths
- 911 total cases
- 669 released from isolation
- 47 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 397 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 12 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 36 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
