As pandemic drags on, ’Ohana by Hawaiian suspends flights to Molokai, Lanai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines has announced it will temporarily suspend its 'Ohana by Hawaiian flight service from Honolulu to Molokai and Lanai.
The airline is also suspending 'Ohana by Hawaiian cargo service within the state.
Hawaiian Airlines, which reduced its workforce by nearly 2,500 employees this month, said it was forced to suspend the flights because of continued low demand amid the pandemic.
“It is an honor to provide essential transportation for the people of Lanai, Molokai and West Maui, and more recently all-cargo service within our state,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian.
“While we are disappointed at being unable to avoid the service suspension, this is a difficult situation for both Hawaiian and Empire Airlines as we navigate an incredibly challenging period, and we all remain committed to returning flights to communities that rely on 'Ohana by Hawaiian.”
Hawaiian launched 'Ohana by Hawaiian flights in 2014, followed by all-cargo service in 2018.
The carrier said it is contacting customers affected by the service suspension.
