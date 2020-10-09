Open House: 2 BD, 2 BA Condo in Moiliili and Single-Family Home in Ewa Beach

First up, a look at a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Moiliili. Located in Kings Gate, a secured, well-maintained building, you’ll be able to enjoy gorgeous views of Diamond Head and see the city lights shining at night. It’s located on the cool side of the building with the wide-open windows for natural trade breezes. The condo is also just a short distance from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Iolani, Waikiki, bus lines, and McCully and Market City shopping centers. Moiliili is such a culturally rich neighborhood with a variety of eateries, so don’t miss out on this one!