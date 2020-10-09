More new cases reported in COVID outbreak at faith-based college in Kona

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of positive coronavirus cases reported at a Christian college on Hawaii Island has jumped up to 44, school officials revealed Friday.
Students at the University of the Nations were told to self-isolate earlier this week due to a growing outbreak of COVID cases. Earlier this week, university officials said 22 students and eight staff members had been infected with the virus.
That number jumped up to 44 on Friday, with campus officials saying 40 of the cases were being considered active.
Everyone who is sick is experiencing minor symptoms, the school says, and they’ve all been in quarantine for at least a week.
Mass testing was conducted this week, with nearly 1,000 people receiving tests ― though the school says they’re still awaiting results for about 300 of them.
A spokesperson says the outbreak was traced to a recent case in the community, and not tied to a group of about 300 students that arrived on the island in late September.
