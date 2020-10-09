HPD searching for suspects involved in violent robbery at Dole Plantation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent robbery at Dole Plantation on Wednesday night.
The incident happened about 7:30 p.m.
According to sources, two men zip-tied a guard’s ankles and wrists while they used a blow torch to break into an ATM. One of the suspects also had a shotgun.
Police say the two suspects were able to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
