Hawaii inmate in Arizona correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii inmate at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirm.
This is the first confirmed case in a Hawaii inmate at the facility.
Officials said that Saguaro confirmed that one of its staff tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result of contact tracing, the Hawaii inmate was tested and moved to a medical isolation unit.
The test came back positive Friday.
Two other Hawaii inmates were tested and are awaiting their test results.
Some 264 Hawaii inmates in three housing pods were also placed on a 14-day quarantine as a precaution. The facility nursing staff is doing daily temperature checks and monitoring inmates.
“The department is working with Saguaro to make sure all necessary precautions are taken to mitigate any potential spread of the virus,” said acting Public Safety Director Fred Hyun.
“Saguaro leadership has assured us that they are closely monitoring the inmates and have made the health and safety of the staff and inmates under their supervision their top priority.”
