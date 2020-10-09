Ige agrees to second COVID-19 test for out-of-state travelers arriving in Kona

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following days of negotiations, the governor has agreed to let Hawaii County test arriving trans-Pacific passengers for COVID-19 when they land in Kona.
The program would be an addition to the pre-travel testing program, set to launch Oct. 15.
Although there is nothing in writing yet, it would be the first time the governor has agree to a second test for travelers who already received a test no more than 72 hours from departure.
The test would be a rapid antigen test, which is generally less accurate than the pre-travel test. But results come in 15 minutes. Those who test positive would immediately receive a more thorough test.
Under the pre-travel testing program, trans-Pacific travelers will be able to forgo a mandatory quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 before arrival.
Neighbor Island mayors have expressed concern about the program, saying they preferred a second test to cut down on the chances of COVID-19 spreading as tourism picks up.
Big Island Mayor Harry Kim said earlier this week that he planned to opt out of the pre-travel program because there was no second test, but stressed negotiations were ongoing.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami, meanwhile, has proposed a tiered system that would trigger an opt out if new cases hit a certain level. Kawakami had previously asked the governor for permission to conduct a second test after arrival, requiring visitors to quarantine until they were cleared.
The governor denied that request.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.