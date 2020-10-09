Forecast: Light trade winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate east to southeast trade winds will continue through Friday night, then become more easterly Saturday. Drier air and more stable conditions moving in will limit shower coverage across the islands Friday into Sunday, a few windward and mountain showers will remain possible overnight through the morning periods. A modest increase in moisture associated with former tropical cyclone Marie moving through the state from east to west will support better shower coverage late Sunday through early next week, potentially across some of our parched leeward areas that are experiencing drought conditions.
A north to north-northeast swell will continue to subside slowly into the coming weekend. A small long period north-northwest swell is expected arrive Friday night, and be reinforced by a slightly larger north-northwest swell but with a slightly shorter period on Sunday. The south facing shores will be facing a series of small but rather long period swells from the south-southwest and south between tonight and Monday. The east swell from the once tropical cyclone Marie will slowly subside through through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.