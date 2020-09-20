Forecast: A few pop up showers on Kauai; hoping for some more rain for the rest of us on Monday...

Trade winds will briefly pick up over the weekend to moderate speeds and become light to moderate once again early next week. A stable and relatively dry air mass will be in place across most of the state on Saturday, which will limit shower coverage. Starting late Sunday and into early next week, we are expecting an increase of showers as moisture associated with former tropical cyclone Marie moves through the state from east to west. This will support an increase of showers and with the combination of lighter winds, temperatures may feel warmer than usual early next week. That means muggy weather!!!