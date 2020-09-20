Forecast: A few pop up showers on Kauai; hoping for some more rain for the rest of us on Monday...

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good evening! We made it to the weekend and it is going to be beautiful!
Trade winds will briefly pick up over the weekend to moderate speeds and become light to moderate once again early next week. A stable and relatively dry air mass will be in place across most of the state on Saturday, which will limit shower coverage. Starting late Sunday and into early next week, we are expecting an increase of showers as moisture associated with former tropical cyclone Marie moves through the state from east to west. This will support an increase of showers and with the combination of lighter winds, temperatures may feel warmer than usual early next week. That means muggy weather!!!
Let’s talk surf! Northwest swells will continue to slowly subside going into the weekend. Small, lower period northwest swells are expected to arrive tonight. More energy will be supplied by the arrival of slightly larger, short period northwest swells Sunday. These reinforcing swells should be passing by through the week to maintain near normal north- facing shore surf through mid-October.
South-facing shores will be experiencing a series of small, long period swells with the forerunners reaching these shores within the next 24 hours. These series of south swells will keep slightly below October average, 2 to 4 foot fun surf will be alive along south-facing shores into next week.
The east swell from once Tropical Cyclone Marie has faded and weekend surf along east-facing shores will fall into a wind wave surf category. Surf will likely remain relatively small through mid next week in response to light to moderate trades.
Wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Be safe, island ohana.
