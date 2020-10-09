City to allow permitted camping on Oahu for 5 people or less

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s still not quite time for big beach parties or large family camping weekends, but minimal, permitted camping can resume on Oahu starting Friday.
The City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is reminding campers that it will be a different experience until Oahu moves into a different reopening tier.
Nate Serota, public information officer for DPR, said even though regular campground rules allow for 10 people per campsite, only five people are allowed per campsite as part of the first tier of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s reopening plan.
“DPR is working to adjust the permit printouts to reflect this change, however previously issued camping permits may erroneously indicate that 10 people are allowed per campsite," Serota said. “We apologize for this confusion.”
Here are some other helpful tips to make sure you have a safe and legal camping experience:
- A separate canopy permit is not needed for those with valid camping permits. However, campers must follow the canopy permit guidelines.
- The capacity of city campgrounds was previously reduced to accommodate physical distancing guidelines between campsites. Generally, this resulted in about half of the campgrounds remaining available for public use. Currently there are 16 campgrounds available to the public with 108 campsites.
- Campground A at Kualoa Regional Park is scheduled to remain closed through Nov. 16, 2020 while a Kakou for Parks comfort station renovation is completed.
