Uncertainty lingers over safety of welcoming back students to in-person learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With classes resuming for public school students on Monday, the Department of Education has yet to release a clear plan for reopening classrooms to in-person learning.
In the last meeting with the Board of Education, the DOE said it would be up to individual superintendents and principals to decide if face-to-face instruction would resume, or distance learning would continue.
Critics of the DOE’s leadership feel the department has not laid out clear protocols for what happens if a student or teacher tests positive.
The CDC also issued new guidelines about the virus being airborne, raising concerns about ventilation in classrooms, as it can now linger in the air for up to an hour.
“An air conditioner in and of itself is not necessarily bad as long as there is air exchange whether it’s through a window or through an air conditioner, it’s more how crowded is the classroom, are people able to be six feet apart, are people able to wear masks?” Dr. Janet Berreman, DOH advisor to the DOE said.
The health department says says any positive cases will be treated the same as measles or any other infectious disease, in which case the health department provides recommendations to schools on when sick students can return.
The teacher’s union has repeatedly called for distance learning to continue for as long as it takes to ensure sufficient protocols are in place.
