Royal Hawaiian Center to host virtual Halloween keiki costume contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With traditional Halloween festivities up in the air this year, the Royal Hawaiian Center’s annual keiki costume contest is going virtual.
Keiki ― from infants to 10 years old ― and their parents can compete for first, second and third place prizes in four categories.
This year’s categories:
- Cutest Costume (ages infant to 2 years)
- Most Creative Costume (ages 3-5 years)
- Most Unique Costume (ages 6-10 yearS)
- Ohana Costumes (Parent and Child Costume Combo, infant to 10 years)
Prize baskets will also be awarded to the top three in each category, which will include a Royal Hawaiian Center gift card and other treats from participating businesses.
- 1st place - $100 as well as additional items from merchants
- 2nd place - $50 as well as additional items from merchants
- 3rd place - $25 as well as additional items from merchants
- People’s Choice - TBA
Participants can upload their photos now through Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. The public can vote through Oct. 28 at 11:59 p.m.
Submit entries here. Participation is limited to one category entry per person.
Winners will be announced on Oct. 29.
For more information, click here.
